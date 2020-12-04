Two more Thurston County residents have died of COVID-19, 54 cases added Friday

Rafael Rivera of A.M. Cleaning in Kennewick uses a battery-powered electrostatic backpack sprayer to apply a disinfectant on desks, office furniture and other points of contact. Tri-City Herald

Two more Thurston County residents have died of COVID-19, and 54 more cases were reported Friday in the county, bringing the county’s total to 3,443 cases, according to county health data.

The two who died were a woman in her 60s and a man in his 60s.

The new cases were spread through all age groups, from small children to people in their 80s. So far, there have been 254 new cases this week.

Of the county’s 3,443 total cases, 1,921 people have recovered or are recovering, 219 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness and 49 people have died, the county data show.

Of the tests taken in the past week, 7.5 percent have come back positive.

In the region

▪ In Pierce County, one more person has died of COVID-19 and 274 more cases were reported on Friday, giving the county 17,498 total. A total of 247 Pierce residents have died of the virus.

▪ Lewis County has reported a total of 1,337 cases, with 18 virus-related deaths.

▪ Mason County has reported 869 cases total.

▪ Grays Harbor County, as of Thursday night, had 1,110 cases and 17 deaths.

Across the state, nation and world

Washington state had reported a total of 174,290 cases on Friday with 2,925 deaths, according to the state Department of Health.

In the U.S., about 14.3 million cases and nearly 279,000 deaths had been reported as of Friday, Johns Hopkins University data show. Washington state ranks 27th in the nation for the number of deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Globally, 65.8 million cases had been reported and about 1.5 million people had died as of Friday, the data show.