Thurston County reports 40 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

The Thruston County health department reported 40 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the county’s total to 3,483 cases, according to county health data.

The new cases were spread through all age groups. So far, there have been 294 new cases this week.

Of the county’s 3,483 total cases, 1,921 people have recovered or are recovering, 224 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness and 49 people have died, the county data show.

Of the tests taken in the past week, 6.9 percent have come back positive.

In the region

▪ Pierce County reported 177 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and no additional deaths. The county’s totals for new cases have been in the triple digits daily for all but four days since Nov. 1. County totals are now 17,667 confirmed cases and 247 deaths since the first case in the coronavirus pandemic was recorded March 6.