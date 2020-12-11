Thurston County adds 64 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Capt. Allyson Howarth administers a COVID-19 nasal swab test to a patient in the parking lot of Saint Alphonsus Health Plaza in Meridian Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. The Idaho National Guard was deployed to assist health workers by Idaho Gov. Brad Little as cases of spike in Idaho in another wave of the coronavirus pandemic. doswald@idahostatesman.com

Thurston County reported 64 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the tally to 336 so far this week.

The county now has 3,839 cases. Of the total, 2,130 have recovered or are recovering, 228 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness (including 9 in the past week), and 49 have died.

Thurston County Public Health and Social Services is also reporting 14 congregate care outbreaks, one more than yesterday. Eleven of the 14 outbreaks have been identified as four nursing homes, three assisted living facilities, three supported living facilities and one adult family home.

The percentage of positive tests over the past week has risen to 10.1%, county data show.

IN THE REGION

▪ Pierce County on Friday announced 469 cases and three new deaths, a man in his 60s from Lakewood, a man in his 80s from Tacoma, and a woman in her 70s from Lakewood. All three had underlying health conditions. The county has now reported 20,087 cases and 259 deaths.

▪ Lewis County reported 31 news cases on Friday for a total of 1,616 cases and 18 deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County announced 32 new cases Thursday night giving the county 1,351 with 17 deaths.

▪ Mason County reported 11 additional cases on Friday for a total of 971 with 11 deaths.

AROUND THE STATE, NATION AND WORLD

The state Department of Health reported 3,183 new cases and 29 new deaths on Friday. The DOH has now reported 195,554 total cases and 2,879 deaths.

DOH officials said the agency will now report only deaths that have an official registered cause and no longer use preliminary cause of death.

In the U.S., more than 15.7 million cases have been reported with more than 294,000 deaths as of Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The United States has the highest number of reported cases and deaths of any nation.

Globally, more than 70 million cases have been reported and 1.59 million people have died as of Friday, the data show.