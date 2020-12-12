Thurston County reports 77 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

Thurston County reported 77 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the tally to 413 so far this week.

The county now has 3,916 cases. Of the total, 2,130 have recovered or are recovering, 247 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness, and 49 have died.

Thurston County Public Health and Social Services is also reporting 14 congregate care outbreaks. Eleven of the 14 outbreaks have been identified as four nursing homes, three assisted living facilities, three supported living facilities and one adult family home.

IN THE REGION

▪ Pierce County on Saturday announced 481 new cases. The county has now reported 20,567 cases and 259 deaths.

