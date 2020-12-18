Thurston County reports 120 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Thurston County reported 120 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, setting a new single-day record. In a social media post, the Thurston County Public Health and Social Services wrote that the daily case numbers they’ve been reporting since Dec. 8 have been the cases confirmed the previous day. According to the post, Friday’s 120 cases were actually confirmed on Thursday.

“Going forward we will state the date for the data period to eliminate confusion,” the post reads.

The county now has 4,224 cases. Of the total, 247 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness (including 19 in the past week) and 49 have died.

The county is also reporting 14 ongoing outbreaks, the same as yesterday.

The percent of positive tests over the past week is 7.1%.

In the region

▪ Pierce County on Friday announced 295 new cases and four new deaths. All four were 60 or older, all with underlying health conditions. The county has now reported 22,196 cases and 272 deaths.

▪ Lewis County reported 20 new cases and no new deaths on Friday for a total of 1,820 cases and 21 deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County announced 69 new cases Thursday night, giving the county 1,611 cases with 21 deaths.

▪ Mason County reported 10 additional cases on Friday for a total of 1,078 with 12 deaths.

Around the state, nation and world

The state Department of Health has reported 209,344 cases and 3,117 deaths as of Friday.

In the U.S., more than 17.4 million cases had been reported as of Friday with more than 313,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The United States is reporting nearly twice as many deaths as Brazil, which has reported nearly 185,000 and is second in the world.

Globally, more than 75.5 million cases had been reported and 1.67 million people had died as of Friday, the data show.