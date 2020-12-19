The Olympian Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Coronavirus

Thurston County reports 53 new COVID-19 cases Saturday

Thurston County reported 53 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

The county now has reported 4,277 cases since the pandemic began. Of the total, 247 people have been hospitalized at some point during their illness (including 19 in the past week) and 49 have died.

The county is also reporting 15 ongoing outbreaks, up one from yesterday.

The percent of positive tests over the past week is 6.5%.

In the region

Coronavirus: Latest news

Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Washington and across the nation.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Neighboring Pierce County on Saturday announced 341 new cases and no additional deaths.

Profile Image of Jon Manley
Jon Manley
Jon Manley covers high school sports for The News Tribune. A McClatchy President’s Award winner and Gonzaga University graduate, Manley has covered the South Sound sports scene since 2013. Born and raised in Tacoma.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service