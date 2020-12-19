Coronavirus
Thurston County reports 53 new COVID-19 cases Saturday
Thurston County reported 53 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.
The county now has reported 4,277 cases since the pandemic began. Of the total, 247 people have been hospitalized at some point during their illness (including 19 in the past week) and 49 have died.
The county is also reporting 15 ongoing outbreaks, up one from yesterday.
The percent of positive tests over the past week is 6.5%.
In the region
▪ Neighboring Pierce County on Saturday announced 341 new cases and no additional deaths.
