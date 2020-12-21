One more person dies as Thurston County reports 36 more COVID-19 cases on Monday

One more person has died as Thurston County reported 36 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, giving the county 343 cases over the past week.

In all, there have been 4,354 cases and 50 deaths in the county, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services. Of that total, 247 have been hospitalized at some point in their illness, and 3,288 have recovered or are recovering.

The number of recovering or recovered patients has remained unchanged since Dec. 13 when it jumped significantly from 2,130 to 3,288.

Additionally, the county reported 17 ongoing outbreaks in congregate care settings for a total of 38 such outbreaks since the pandemic began in March..

The county previously reported cases over a 24-hour period from noon to noon the following day. Since Dec. 8, it has reported cases from midnight to midnight, making the weekly total for the previous week, Dec. 7 to 13, 485 rather than 435.

The weekly total of 343 cases is a decrease from that high of 485 cases — but it is still much higher than Thurston County had seen before November.

The state also reported Monday that 256.6 per 100,000 people in Thurston County have been newly diagnosed over the past two weeks, a marker the state uses to determine the spread. That rate is about 10 times more than the goal of less than 25. San Juan County is the only county in the state right now than is below 75 cases per 100,000. The worst rate is 1,188.2 per 100,000 in Franklin County, part of the Tri Cities.

In the region

▪ Pierce County announced 126 new cases and three new deaths Monday, giving the county 22,848 cases and 275 deaths. The three deaths included a Tacoma woman in her 70s, a Bonney Lake woman in her 70s and a Puyallup man in his 80s.

▪ Lewis County reported 44 new cases and no new deaths Monday for a total of 1,930 cases and 21 deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County announced 54 new cases as of Sunday night, giving the county 1,665 cases with 21 deaths.

▪ Mason County reported 10 additional cases on Friday for a total of 1,078 with 12 deaths.

Around the state, nation and world

The state Department of Health reported 226,635 confirmed cases and 3,106 deaths as of Monday.

In the U.S., more than 18 million cases had been reported as of Monday with over 319,100 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, more than 77.3 million cases had been reported and 1.7 million people had died as of Monday, the data show.