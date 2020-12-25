Thurston COVID-19 cases rise by 49 Christmas day

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased by 49 on Friday, giving Thurston County a Christmas day total of 4,544.

Of the overall total, 3,700 people have recovered or are recovering, 278 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness and 52 have died, including two on Wednesday: a woman in her 90s and a man in his 80s.

Data on the recovered/recovering and the number of hospitalized has only recently been updated due to reporting delays from the state Department of Health, a county spokesperson said earlier this week.

The number of current COVID-19 outbreaks at area congregate care settings has fallen sharply in recent days, from 18 earlier in the week to nine as of Thursday. That decline was due to a change in how DOH defines an outbreak of the virus.

Cases remain elevated at 253 per 100,000 population over the previous two weeks as of Tuesday night, state data show. The goal is to have 25 or fewer cases over the same period.

In the region

▪ Pierce County on Thursday announced 374 new cases and one new death, a man in his 90s from Tacoma with underlying health conditions. The county has reported 24,166 cases and 281 deaths.

▪ Lewis County reported 33 new cases and no new deaths on Thursday for a total of 2,000 cases and 21 deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County last reported new data on Tuesday, when the county had 1,697 cases with 21 deaths.

▪ Mason County last reported data on Wednesday, when the county had a total of 1,139 cases with 15 deaths.

Around the state, nation and world

The state Department of Health did not report data on Friday. As of Thursday, the DOH has reported 233,093 confirmed and probable cases and 3,184 deaths.

In the U.S., 18.7 million cases had been reported as of Friday with 330,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The U.S., Brazil, India and Mexico are the only countries in the world to report 100,000 or more deaths tied to the virus, the data show.

Globally, more than 79.7 million cases had been reported and 1.75 million people had died as of Friday, the data show.