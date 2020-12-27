Pierce County reports 148 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

Pierce County reported 148 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths Sunday.

The added cases bring the county’s totals to 24,468 cases and 281 deaths since the first case was confirmed in March. The average number of cases per day over the past two weeks has been 360.8 – far higher than the goal of less than or equal to 16. Additionally, the county reported a rate of 560 cases per 100,000 people over the past two weeks.

Testing is available at various sites in the county. More information on testing sites is available on the health department’s website.

GEOGRAPHIC TOTALS

Saturday’s geographic case totals for Pierce County are listed below with Saturday’s totals in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 679 (675)

▪ Central Pierce County: 1,171 (1,166)

▪ East Pierce County: 972 (962)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 1,023 (1,018)

▪ Frederickson: 971 (957)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 781 (781)

▪ Graham: 819 (819)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 228 (225)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 862 (855)

▪ Lakewood: 1,995 (1,979)

▪ Parkland: 1,205 (1,201)

▪ Puyallup: 1,522 (1,519)

▪ South Hill: 1,437 (1,147)

▪ South Pierce County: 754 (741)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 325 (322)

▪ Spanaway: 1,146 (1,137)

▪ Tacoma: 7,102 (7,065)

▪ University Place: 852 (849)

▪ Unknown: 624 (622)