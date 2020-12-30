Thurston County reports 2 more deaths due to COVID-19, adds 32 cases Wednesday

Two more Thurston County residents have died as a result of COVID-19, the county reported Wednesday.

The residents who passed away were a man and a woman in their 70s.

The county also added 32 new confirmed positive cases of the disease, data show.

Since the first case was discovered here in March, the county has reported 4,714 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 54 deaths, with 286 people hospitalized at some point in their illness. The county still considers 3,980 residents recovered or recovering, according to the latest data from Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.

A person is considered “recovered” or “recovering” if they’re not hospitalized and have been released from public health-ordered isolation. They could still have ongoing health issues as a result of the illness.

The county is still reporting nine ongoing outbreaks in congregate care settings, with 40 total reported to-date.

In the region

Pierce County added 222 cases and six more deaths Wednesday for a total of 25,162 cases and 294 deaths.

Lewis County reported 29 new cases and no new deaths, giving it a total of 2,114 cases and 21 deaths.

Grays Harbor County has reported 19 new cases since Dec. 28. In all, the county had reported 2,078 cases and 24 deaths as of Wednesday afternoon.

Mason County reported 32 new cases Wednesday and no new deaths, bringing its totals to 1,209 cases and 15 deaths.

Around the state, nation, and world

The state Department of Health has reported 242,330 confirmed and probable cases and 3,420 deaths as of Wednesday.

In the U.S., nearly 19.7 million cases had been reported with nearly 342,000 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Globally, more than 82.5 million cases had been reported and 1.8 million people had died, the data show.