Thurston County reports 2 more deaths due to COVID-19, adds 32 cases Wednesday

Two more Thurston County residents have died as a result of COVID-19, the county reported Wednesday.

The residents who passed away were a man and a woman in their 70s.

The county also added 32 new confirmed positive cases of the disease, data show.

Since the first case was discovered here in March, the county has reported 4,714 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 54 deaths, with 286 people hospitalized at some point in their illness. The county still considers 3,980 residents recovered or recovering, according to the latest data from Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.

A person is considered “recovered” or “recovering” if they’re not hospitalized and have been released from public health-ordered isolation. They could still have ongoing health issues as a result of the illness.

The county is still reporting nine ongoing outbreaks in congregate care settings, with 40 total reported to-date.

In the region

Around the state, nation, and world

The state Department of Health has reported 242,330 confirmed and probable cases and 3,420 deaths as of Wednesday.

In the U.S., nearly 19.7 million cases had been reported with nearly 342,000 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Globally, more than 82.5 million cases had been reported and 1.8 million people had died, the data show.

Sara Gentzler
Sara Gentzler joined The Olympian in June 2019 as a county and courts reporter. She now covers Washington state government for The Olympian, The News Tribune, The Bellingham Herald, and Tri-City Herald. She has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Creighton University.
