Thurston County reports 27 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

Thurston County reported 27 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, giving Thurston County 234 cases for the week and 4,888 cases to date.

Of the overall total, 4,112 people have recovered or are recovering, 300 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness, including 22 in the past seven days, and 55 have died, including three in the past week.

The county is reporting eight COVID-19 outbreaks; 40 such outbreaks have been reported to date.

The governor’s COVID-19 risk assessment dashboard shows the county has had 247.7 cases per 100,000 population over the past two weeks, as of Wednesday. The goal is to have 25 or fewer cases over the two-week period.

In the region





▪ Neighboring Pierce County on Saturday announced 311 new cases and no additional deaths. The county has reported 26,162 cases and 298 deaths.