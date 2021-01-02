The Olympian Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Coronavirus

Thurston County reports 27 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

Thurston County reported 27 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, giving Thurston County 234 cases for the week and 4,888 cases to date.

Of the overall total, 4,112 people have recovered or are recovering, 300 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness, including 22 in the past seven days, and 55 have died, including three in the past week.

The county is reporting eight COVID-19 outbreaks; 40 such outbreaks have been reported to date.

The governor’s COVID-19 risk assessment dashboard shows the county has had 247.7 cases per 100,000 population over the past two weeks, as of Wednesday. The goal is to have 25 or fewer cases over the two-week period.

In the region

Neighboring Pierce County on Saturday announced 311 new cases and no additional deaths. The county has reported 26,162 cases and 298 deaths.

Profile Image of Jon Manley
Jon Manley
Jon Manley covers high school sports for The News Tribune. A McClatchy President’s Award winner and Gonzaga University graduate, Manley has covered the South Sound sports scene since 2013. Born and raised in Tacoma.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service