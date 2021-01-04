Thurston COVID-19 cases top 5,000 with 64 more on Monday

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose by 64 on Monday, bringing the countywide case total to 5,004.

Of that total, the county considers 4,112 people to be recovered or recovering, 304 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness (including 26 in the past week), and 56 have died, including three in the past week.

Eight outbreaks were being reported as of Sunday; 40 such outbreaks have been reported to date, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.

The percent of positive tests is 5.8% over the past week.

In The Region

▪ Pierce County on Monday announced 164 new cases and nine new deaths. Most of the deaths occurred in the last two weeks of December, the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department said on Twitter. The county has reported 26,515 cases and 307 deaths total.

▪ Lewis County reported 9 new cases on Monday for a total of 2,261 cases and 21 deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County last announced 56 new cases Wednesday night, giving the county 2,134 cases with 24 deaths.

▪ Mason County hasn’t reported additional cases since Thursday, when it added 12 cases for a total of 1,221 with 15 deaths.

AROUND THE STATE, NATION AND WORLD

The state Department of Health has reported 255,396 confirmed and probable cases and 3,459 deaths as of Monday morning.

In the U.S., 20.7 million cases had been reported as of Monday with more than 353,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, more than 85.5 million cases have been reported and 1.85 million people have died as of Monday, the data show.