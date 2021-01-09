Thurston County reports 81 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

Thurston County reported 81 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

The added cases today bring the county’s totals to 5,350 confirmed cases and 58 deaths since March 2020. The county also reported Friday that 320 people have been hospitalized at some point in their illness and 4,495 cases are considered recovered or recovering.

Additionally, the county noted four ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks in congregate care settings, bringing the total to 40 to-date. Over the past week, the county also saw about 8.2% of COVID-19 tests return positive results.

In the region

▪ Pierce County announced 371 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the county total to 28,140 cases and 330 deaths.