Coronavirus

Thurston County reports 81 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

Thurston County reported 81 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

The added cases today bring the county’s totals to 5,350 confirmed cases and 58 deaths since March 2020. The county also reported Friday that 320 people have been hospitalized at some point in their illness and 4,495 cases are considered recovered or recovering.

Additionally, the county noted four ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks in congregate care settings, bringing the total to 40 to-date. Over the past week, the county also saw about 8.2% of COVID-19 tests return positive results.

In the region

Pierce County announced 371 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the county total to 28,140 cases and 330 deaths.

Profile Image of Jon Manley
Jon Manley
Jon Manley covers high school sports for The News Tribune. A McClatchy President’s Award winner and Gonzaga University graduate, Manley has covered the South Sound sports scene since 2013. Born and raised in Tacoma.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service