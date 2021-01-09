Washington state reports 2,988 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

The Washington State Department of Health on Saturday reported 2,988 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The department is no longer reporting deaths on weekends.

Pierce County reported 371 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. Pierce County had a total of 330 deaths likely caused by COVID-19 as of Saturday, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are at 271,595 cases and 3,698 deaths, up from 268,607 cases on Friday. The case total includes 11,235 cases listed as probable. DOH revises previous case and death counts daily.

Washington’s population is estimated at about 7.6 million, according to U.S. Census figures from July 2019.

King County continues to have the highest numbers in Washington, with 68,799 cases and 1,105 deaths. Yakima County has 21,655 cases and 334 deaths. Snohomish County has 24,616 cases and 419 deaths. Pierce County has 28,743 cases.

All counties in Washington have cases.