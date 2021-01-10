Thurston County adds 83 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

Thurston County reported 83 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, with no new deaths.

The new cases increased the county’s overall total cases to 5,433. Of that total, 4,495 people have recovered or are recovering, 320 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness, and 58 people have died, the county data show.

Over the past week, 8.2 percent of COVID-19 tests have come back positive in the county.

So far, 429 cases have been reported this week, already placing this week second overall with a day still to go. The record number of weekly cases in Thurston County is 485, set the week of Dec. 7-13, roughly two weeks after Thanksgiving.

In the region

▪ Pierce County announced 293 new COVID-19 cases Sunday and no new deaths. However, it discovered 82 duplicate cases reported Saturday through human error. The correct number was 289 cases. Pierce County now has a total of 28,303 confirmed cases and 330 deaths.

▪ Lewis County had reported 13 new COVID-19 cases for a total of 2,436 COVID-19 cases with 28 deaths as of Sunday.

▪ As of Friday, Mason County had reported 1,366 COVID-19 cases with 16 deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County had reported 2,465 confirmed and probable cases as of last Wednesday, with 27 deaths.

▪ Pacific County, now part of the Healthy Washington region with Thurston County, reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing its total case count to 616 and six deaths, with 43 cases currently active. The current case rate per 100,000 over 14 days is 198.7.

Across the state, nation and world

The state Department of Health had reported a total of 271,595 COVID-19 cases as of Sunday, with 3,698 deaths.

In the U.S., nearly 22.4 million cases and more than 374,000 deaths had been reported as of Sunday, Johns Hopkins University data show. Washington state now ranks 29th in the nation for the number of deaths attributed to COVID-19, while it ranks 13th in terms of population.

Globally, 90.2 million cases had been reported and about 1.93 million people had died as of Sunday, the data show.