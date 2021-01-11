Thurston County adds 23 new COVID-19 cases Monday

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose by 23 on Monday, according to the county Department of Public Health and Social Services.

Monday’s cases bring the running total to 5,456 cases. Of those, the county considers 4,687 people to be recovered or recovering, while 322 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness (including 18 in the past week), and 58 have died.

The county is reporting four outbreaks.

Over the past week, 8.2 percent of tests have come back positive.

In The Region

▪ Pierce County announced 296 new COVID-19 cases Monday and four new deaths, including a man in his 80s from South Hill, a woman in her 80s from the Lake Tapps/Sumner area, a man in his 70s from East Pierce County, and a man in his 70s from Tacoma. Pierce County now has a total of 28,583 confirmed cases and 334 deaths. Over the past two weeks, Pierce County has reported 4,069 cases, an average of 290.6 per day.

▪ Lewis County reported 14 new cases and two new deaths on Monday, both people in their 70s. The county now has a total of 2,450 COVID-19 cases with 30 deaths.

▪ Mason County last reported data on Friday, when the county had 1,366 COVID-19 cases with 16 deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County’s website now embeds the WA state DOH’s data dashboard, which shows that the county has 2,560 confirmed and probable cases as of last Friday, with 27 deaths.

▪ Pacific County, now part of the Healthy Washington region with Thurston County, reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing its total case count to 616 and six deaths, with 43 cases currently active. The current case rate per 100,000 over 14 days is 198.7.

ACROSS THE STATE, NATION AND WORLD

The state Department of Health had reported a total of 271,595 COVID-19 cases as of Sunday, with 3,698 deaths.

In the U.S., nearly 22.5 million cases and more than 375,000 deaths had been reported as of Monday, Johns Hopkins University data show. Washington state now ranks 29th in the nation for the number of deaths attributed to COVID-19, while it ranks 13th in terms of population.

Globally, 90.8 million cases had been reported and about 1.94 million people had died as of Sunday, the data show.