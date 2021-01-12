Coronavirus updates: Washington state passes 275K total cases, nearing 3,700 deaths

This page includes coronavirus developments around Washington state for Tuesday, Jan. 12.

State reports 5,091 cases over weekend, nearing 3,700 deaths

Updated 9 a.m.

The Washington State Department of Health reported 5,091 new cases of COVID-19 and one death Monday, in its latest count since Saturday.

The state no longer updates the case count on its dashboard on Sundays.

Deaths are no longer reported on weekends.

Statewide totals have reached 276,686 cases and 3,699 deaths, up from 271,595 cases and 3,698 deaths Saturday. The new case total includes 11,374 cases that are listed as probable.

Previous case and death counts are revised daily by the DOH.

King County continues to report the state’s highest counts for cases (70,059), hospitalizations (4,475) and deaths (1,105).

Pierce County reported 296 new cases and four deaths Monday, bringing its totals to 28,583 cases and 334 deaths since the first confirmed case was reported in March.

Spokane County (29,176 cases, 379 deaths), Snohomish County (25,186 cases, 419 deaths) and Yakima County (22,005 cases, 334 deaths) have all reported more than 22,000 cases and 330 deaths.

Each of the state’s 39 counties have reported positive cases and all but five have reported more than 200. Only two counties have not reported a virus-related death.

More than 4 million tests have been administered in the state since the pandemic began.

Pierce County reports 296 new cases, 4 deaths

Updated 2:30 p.m.

Pierce County reported 296 new COVID-19 cases Monday and four additional deaths.

The deaths reported included in a Lake Tapps/Sumner area woman in her 80s with underlying health conditions, as well as a South Hill man in his 80s, an East Pierce County man in his 70s and a Tacoma man in his 70s. It is unknown if any of the three men had underlying health conditions.

The county’s totals are now at 28,583 cases and 334 deaths since the first confirmed case was reported in March.

“We’re starting to see an increase in cases,” the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department wrote on Twitter. “It’s too early yet to say if the overall positivity rate is increasing. The 14-day average offers the most accurate look at current COVID-19 disease burden in Pierce County.”

The county has reported 4,069 cases in the past 14 days and its 14-day case rate per 100,000 is now 451.1. With a six-day data lag required in the state, the county’s case rate per 100,000 is 405.9. Average cases per day in the past 14 days are at 290.6.

There are an estimated 10,876 confirmed cases still active in the county.

Testing is available at various sites in the county. More information on testing sites is available on the health department’s website.

GEOGRAPHIC TOTALS

Monday’s geographic case totals for Pierce County are listed below with Sunday’s totals in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 808 (801)

▪ Central Pierce County: 1,355 (1,337)

▪ East Pierce County: 1,223 (1,214)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 1,217 (1,192)

▪ Frederickson: 1,131 (1,124)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 920 (919)

▪ Graham: 989 (977)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 267 (265)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 998 (984)

▪ Lakewood: 2,283 (2,261)

▪ Parkland: 1,385 (1,375)

▪ Puyallup: 1,715 (1,706)

▪ South Hill: 1,691 (1,674)

▪ South Pierce County: 875 (866)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 394 (no change)

▪ Spanaway: 1,361 (1,352)

▪ Tacoma: 8,157 (8,059)

▪ University Place: 970 (960)

▪ Unknown: 844 (843)

Updated 9 a.m.

