Canada announces U.S. border closure extended until at least Feb. 21

The United States and Canada have extended the closure of the border to non-essential travel between the two countries until Feb. 21 in an continuing effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, according to a tweet Tuesday from Canadian officials.

All essential travel, such as that for trade between the nations, will continue as usual.

The closure was set to expire Jan. 21 before Canadian Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Bill Blair announced the extension of the closure in a Jan. 12 tweet.

“Our Government will continue to ensure the safety of Canadians against #COVID19 and base our decisions on the best public health advice available,” Blair wrote in the tweet.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also announced the decision to keep the border closed on Tuesday, telling media the extension is“an important decision, and one that will keep people on both sides of the border safe,” according to a story posted by Global News.

The U.S. and Canada first agreed to close the border to non-essential travel beginning March 21, and have extended that restriction on a month-by-month basis. Tuesday’s announcement officially marks the 10th such extension, as the closure is now nearing a full year of being closed.

COVID numbers update

The numbers on both sides of the border do not signal a reopening coming anytime soon, as both the U.S. and Canada are seeing big increases this fall.

As of Tuesday morning, the United States remained the hardest hit country in the world during the pandemic with more than 22.6 million confirmed cases and 377,000 related deaths, according to the John Hopkins University COVID-19 dashboard. Canada, meanwhile, was 23rd overall with more than 676,000 cases and 17,000 related deaths.

The U.S. is the third-most populated country in the world with 331,002,651 residents, according to worlometers.info, while Canada is No. 39 with 37,742,154 residents.

According to the British Columbia COVID-19 dashboard as of Monday, Jan. 11, the province has seen 58,107 total cases during the pandemic and 1,010 confirmed deaths — an increase of 18,047 cases and 423 deaths since the last border extension was announced Dec. 11. With a population of approximately 5.1 million, British Columbia has seen an infection rate of 353.9 cases and 8.4 deaths per 100,000 residents in the past month.

The Washington State Department of Health, meanwhile, reported 265,312 confirmed cases and 3,699 related deaths on Monday — an increase of 72,899 cases and 849 deaths since Dec. 11. With a population of approximately 7.5 million, the state has averaged 972.0 cases and 11.32 deaths per 100,000 residents in the past month.

Closure economic impact

Whatcom County is certainly feeling the economic impact of the border closure, which now prepares to enter its eighth month.

The Western Washington University Border Policy Research Institute found before the pandemic that Canadians comprise approximately 75% of cross-border travelers to and from Whatcom County, depending on the exchange rate when the border is open, according to information Director Laurie Trautman emailed to The Bellingham Herald for an earlier story.

In 2018, that would have represented approximately 10.5 million southbound Canadian travelers through the Blaine, Lynden, Sumas and Point Roberts points of entry.

Those Canadians represent a large portion of consumers in Whatcom County — anywhere from 2% to 46% of the weekend customer base Whatcom County retailers see, Trautman reported, adding that the average is about 17%.

Essential travel between the two countries is still allowed, though, and that includes transportation of freight.

Bureau of Transportation statistics show that freight shipments across the border are continuing to recover from early pandemic lows.

The statistics show freight crossing the border between the U.S. and Canada in October was 1.1% above what was seen in September. It is still down 10.0% compared to October of 2019, though.

Approximately $29.0 billion worth of freight crossed the U.S.-Canada border in trucks, the Bureau of Transportation reported, which was up 2.2% over August, but down 3.4% from last year. Rail freight over the border was valued at $7.6 billion — up. 2.0% from September, but down 3.6% from October of 2019.