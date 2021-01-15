Here are the latest COVID-19 case numbers confirmed Friday in Washington state

The Washington state Department of Health on Friday reported 2,530 new cases of COVID-19 and 27 deaths.

Pierce County reported 272 cases Friday and four new deaths. Pierce County has a total of 359 deaths likely caused by COVID-19 as of Friday, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are 285,970 cases and 3,903 deaths. Those numbers are up from 283,440 cases and 3,876 deaths Thursday. The case total includes 12,267 cases listed as probable. DOH revises previous case and death counts daily.

Washington’s population is estimated at about 7.6 million, according to U.S. Census figures from July 2019.

Hospitalizations

As of Dec. 27, the date with the most recent complete data, 96 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were admitted to Washington state hospitals.

Preliminary reports indicate average daily hospital admissions were 112 in early January.

Out of the state’s total staffed intensive care unit beds (1,214), approximately 81.9% (994) were occupied by patients Friday. Of those staffed ICU beds, 19.6% (238) held suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients.

Case rates

For the past seven days, Washington had a case rate of 37.1 per 100,000 people. Seven states were lower.

The national rate for the same period was 71.6 per 100,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Arizona has the highest rate in the United States at 126.5. Hawaii is the lowest at 11.8.

Vaccine

According to the CDC, 242,606 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Washington. Of those, 31,581 were a second dose. Currently approved vaccines require two shots for maximum effectiveness.

As of Friday, 696,175 doses have been delivered to the state.

Currently, Washington state is in phase 1A of vaccinations. That phase includes high-risk health care workers, high-risk first responders and residents and staff of congregate living settings such as nursing homes.

On the national level, 31.1 million doses have been distributed and 12.2 million people have received the first shot of the approved vaccines. The population of the United States is approximately 328 million.

Testing

On Jan. 4, the most recent date with confirmed testing data, 20,172 specimens were collected statewide, with 18.5% testing positive.

The average positive test rate for the seven days prior was 17.7%. More than 4.1 million tests have been conducted in Washington. The test numbers reflect only polymerase chain reaction tests, which are administered while the virus is presumably still active in the body.

County numbers

King County continues to have the highest numbers in Washington, with 72,253 cases and 1,152 deaths. Pierce County is second in cases, with 30,509. Snohomish County has the second-highest number of deaths at 442.

All counties in Washington have cases. Only Columbia, San Juan and Wahkiakum counties have case counts of fewer than 100.

U.S. and world numbers

There have been more than 23.5 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 391,631 deaths from the virus in the United States as of Friday afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States has the highest number of reported cases and deaths of any nation.

More than 2 million people have died from the disease worldwide. Global cases exceed 93 million.