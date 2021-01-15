Thurston County adds 81 COVID-19 cases Friday

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose by 81 on Friday, bringing Thurston County’s running total to 5,677.

Of those, the county considers 4,687 people to be recovered or recovering, while 325 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness (including 11 in the past week), and 59 have died.

9.6 percent of tests have come back positive in the past week, county data shows.

In the region

▪ Pierce County on Thursday announced 272 new cases and four new deaths, giving the county 16 deaths over two days. The county has reported 29,600 cases and 359 deaths total.

▪ Grays Harbor County has 2,656 confirmed and probable cases as of Wednesday night with 28 deaths.

▪ Lewis County reported 40 new cases on Friday for a total of 2,573 cases and 31 deaths.

▪ Mason County reported 25 additional cases and one new death on Friday for a total of 1,466 with 17 deaths.

▪ Pacific County reported 592 cases and eight deaths as of Thursday night.

Around the state, nation and world

The state Department of Health reported 2,530 new cases and 27 new deaths on Friday. The state has now reported 285,970 confirmed and probable cases and 3,903 deaths.

In the U.S., 23.5 million cases had been reported as of Friday with more than 391,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, 93.7 million cases had been reported and and the world surpassed 2 million deaths as of Friday, the data show.