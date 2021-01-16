Thurston County reports 50 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose by 50 on Saturday, bringing Thurston County’s total to 5,727 since the pandemic began in March.

Of those, the county considers 4,687 people to be recovered or recovering, while 325 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness (including 11 in the past week), and 59 have died.

In the past week, 10 percent of tests have come back positive, county data shows.

In the region

▪ Pierce County added 200 new cases on Saturday. The county has reported 29,800cases and 359 deaths total.