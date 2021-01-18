Coronavirus

Watch: Washington Gov. Inslee to announce changes to COVID vaccine administration

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has scheduled a virtual press conference 3 p.m. Monday to announce changes to COVID-19 vaccine administration. He’ll also “unveil a new statewide public-private partnership” related to the state’s vaccine distribution plan, according to an advisory from his office.

Planning to join the governor are: state Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah; Jane Hopkins, executive vice president of SEIU 1199NW; Brad Smith, president of Microsoft; Kevin Johnson, CEO of Starbucks; Susan Mullaney, president of Kaiser Permanente Washington; and Rogelio Riojas, president and CEO of SeaMar Community Health Centers.

The news conference will be livestreamed via TVW.

Profile Image of Sara Gentzler
Sara Gentzler
Sara Gentzler joined The Olympian in June 2019 as a county and courts reporter. She now covers Washington state government for The Olympian, The News Tribune, The Bellingham Herald, and Tri-City Herald. She has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Creighton University.
