Two more killed by virus in Thurston as county reaches 5,829 cases

Coronavirus has killed two more people in Thurston County, according to the latest numbers from the county’s Public Health and Social Services department.

The deaths of a man in his 60s and a woman in her 70s mean that 61 people have now been killed by the virus in Thurston County.

The county also announced 44 new cases on Monday, bringing the total number of cases up to 5,829. Of those, the county considers 4,687 people to be recovered or recovering. 326 people have been hospitalized at some point since the pandemic began, including four in the past week.

The percentage of tests that came back positive rose to 10% this week.

The county is also reporting six ongoing outbreaks, including one at the Thurston County Jail (the second time the jail has had an outbreak). At least three employees and eight inmates have tested positive as of Jan. 11.

In the region

▪ Pierce County on Monday announced 142 new cases and one new death, a woman in her 90s from Edgewood/Fife/Milton. That number is likely an undercount due to processing delays, the county health department said. The county has reported 30,087 cases and 360 deaths total.

▪ Grays Harbor County has 2,661 confirmed and probable cases as of Friday with 28 deaths.

▪ Lewis County reported 26 new cases on Sunday for a total of 2,626 cases and 31 deaths.

▪ Mason County reported 25 additional cases on Friday for a total of 1,466 with 17 deaths.

▪ Pacific County reported seven new cases Sunday, bringing the total to 599 cases with eight deaths.

Around the state, nation and world

The state Department of Health did not report data on Monday. On Sunday, the state had reported 289,939 confirmed and probable cases and 3,903 deaths.

In the U.S., 24 million cases had been reported as of Monday with more than 398,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, 95.5 million cases had been reported and more than 2 million people had died as of Monday, the data show.