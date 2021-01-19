Here’s where you can get a COVID-19 vaccination in and around Thurston County

Are you are now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccination? As of Jan. 18, Washington state is in Phase 1B, when all people 65 and older as well as people 50 and older who live in multi-generational households can be vaccinated.

So what do you do next? According to the state Department of Health, here are the places in Thurston County and nearby spots in surrounding counties where you can get a vaccination. In all cases you must have an appointment.

Kirk’s Pharmacy, 104 Mashell Ave N., Eatonville. Call 360-832-3121 or email eatonville@kirkspharmacy.com.

Providence Lacey Family Medicine, 4800 College St SE, Lacey. The clinic asks that you email them at SWPMGCovidVaccineTeam@providence.org to make an appointment because the phone lines are extremely busy.

Sea Mar clinic, 3030 Limited Lane NW, Olympia. Email yasinmoussaoui@seamarchc.org to make an appointment.

Valley View Health Care clinic, 273 E Sussex Ave., Tenino. Email staylor@vvhc.org to make an appointment.

Safeway pharmacy, 520 Cleveland Ave. SE, Tumwater. You must make an appointment through the website. If there are no spots left on the scheduling link, all appointment times have been filled. The pharmacy will add more appointments when it receives more vaccine.

Safeway pharmacy, 1129 Harrison Ave., Centralia. You must make an appointment through the website. If there are no spots left on the scheduling link, all appointment times have been filled. The pharmacy will add more appointments when it receives more vaccine.

Safeway pharmacy, 10223 Gravelly Lake Drive SW, Lakewood. You must make an appointment through the website. If there are no spots left on the scheduling link, all appointment times have been filled. The pharmacy will add more appointments when it receives more vaccine.

Sea Mar Community Health Center, 202 Cullen St., Yelm. Call 360-440-4800.

St. Clare Hospital, 11315 Bridgeport Way SW, Lakewood. Vaccine is provided by appointment only. Visit COVID 19 Vaccine to schedule an appointment. If you have questions, call 253-792-2385 between 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.

Summit Pacific Health Care, 600 E. Main St., Elma. Call 360-346-2244 or email stephanie.patterson@sp-mc.org.

Yelm Family Medicine, 201 Tahoma Blvd SE, Suite 102, Yelm. Call and leave a message at 360-458-7761 ext 114, or email stephanieT@yelmfamilymedicine.com.