Watch live: Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee to give update on Legislature, COVID at 2:30

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has scheduled a virtual press conference for 2:30 p.m. Thursday to provide an update on the state’s 2021 legislative session and response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Planning to join him is Michele Roberts, acting assistant secretary for prevention and community health at the state Department of Health. Roberts is leading COVID-19 vaccine planning and distribution.

The news conference will be livestreamed via TVW. You can view it below.