Thurston County reports 31 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose by 31 on Saturday, bringing Thurston County’s total to 6,093 since the pandemic began in March. No additional deaths were reported.

Of those, the county considers 5,018 people to be recovered or recovering, while 327 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness (including two in the past week), and 62 have died.

In the past week, 8.6 percent of tests have come back positive, county data shows.

IN THE REGION

▪ Pierce County on Saturday announced 138 new cases and no new deaths. The county has reported 31,286 cases and 379 deaths total.