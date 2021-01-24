Thurston adds 48 COVID-19 cases, making it the 11th straight week of 300 or more cases

Thurston County reported 48 more COVID-19 cases on Sunday, making it the 11th straight week of 300 or more cases here, county health data show.

The county has reported 312 cases, increasing the overall total to 6,141 cases to date, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.

Since the county first began tracking the virus in early March, the weekly high in new cases was 485 during the week of Dec. 7-13. However, weekly case totals first reached 300 in early November. The weekly low in cases was four in March, which was matched twice in May, the data show.

Of the overall total, 5,018 people are considered recovered or recovering, 329 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness, including three more in the past seven days, and 62 have died. The number of current COVID-19 outbreaks at area congregate care settings stands at six.

In the region

▪ Pierce County on Sunday announced 240 new cases and no new deaths, although the county also confirmed its first variant of the disease. The county has reported 31,526 cases and 379 deaths total.

▪ Grays Harbor County reported 2,837 confirmed and probable cases as of Friday with 31 deaths.

▪ Lewis County reported a total of 2,764 cases and 34 deaths as of Sunday.

▪ Mason County reported nine additional cases on Friday for a total of 1,532 with 19 deaths.

▪ Pacific County reported a total of 639 cases with eight deaths as of Sunday.

Around the state, nation and world

The state Department of Health has reported 300,198 confirmed and probable cases and 4,114 deaths as of Saturday.

In the U.S., 25.2 million cases had been reported as of Monday with nearly 420,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, 99.5 million cases had been reported and more than 2.1 million people had died as of Monday, the data show.