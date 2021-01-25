Coronavirus updates: State has passed 300K total cases, administered more than 390K vaccine doses

This page includes coronavirus developments around Washington state for Monday, Jan. 25.

Washington, Oregon have both confirmed multiple cases of virus variant

Updated 9:30 a.m.

Both Washington and Oregon have confirmed variants of COVID-19, according to a report from the Associated Press.

The B.1.1.7 variant of the virus, which was first discovered in the United Kingdom in September and is more contagious, was first reported in Washington on Saturday.

The UW Medicine Virology Lab detected to cases of the variant in samples from two residents of Snohomish County.

“We thought this variant of concern was here and now we know it’s here,” Dr. Alex Greninger, assistant professor of the Clinical Virology Lab at UW Medicine, said in a release from the state Department of Health.

The Oregon Health Authority reported a second case of the variant Saturday in Yamhill County. The first case in the state was reported a week earlier in Multnomah County.

This variant of the virus could become the “predominant variant” in the United States by March, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has projected.

“While finding the B.1.1.7 variant is concerning, we knew it was only a matter of time before we found evidence of it here in Washington,” Washington Secretary of Health Dr. Umair A. Shah said in a release. “That said, the health and safety of all Washingtonians remains our top priority. Now that this variant has been found, it underscores the absolute importance of doubling down on all the prevention measures to protect Washingtonians against COVID-19.”

Washington has reported 300,198 total COVID-19 cases and 4,114 deaths since the pandemic began. Oregon has reported 138,168 cases and 1,880 deaths.

Pierce County reports first local case of virus variant

Updated 9 a.m.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has confirmed the first case of a variant of COVID-19 in the county, according to a Sunday news release.

The health department had “already completed case and contact investigation for this positive case,” the release says, and the individual “had mild symptoms and completed their isolation period.”

The individual had the B.1.1.7 variant, the release says, which is the strain first discovered in the United Kingdom.

“This new information does not change how we fight COVID-19,” Dr. Anthony Chen, the department’s director of health, said in a statement. “Everyone needs to continue to do their part to minimize the spread — and get vaccinated when it is your turn — so we can put this pandemic behind us.”

“Viruses always change as they spread,” the health department’s release says. “Several known variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 exist. The variants are often named for the regions where they are first detected, such as UK, South Africa, Brazil.

“We expected the first case of the UK variant in Pierce County and prepared for its spread since it was discovered.”

Testing is available at various sites in the county. More information on testing sites is available on the health department’s website.

The health department also has a page on its site with information about the COVID-19 vaccine, including how individuals can determine eligibility as well as a list of locations around the county where the vaccine may be available.

State passes 300K total cases over weekend, has distributed more than 390K doses of vaccine

Updated 9 a.m.

The Washington State Department of Health reported 1,949 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, and has passed 300,000 total cases.

The state no longer reports updated case counts on Sundays.

Deaths are no longer reported on weekends.

Statewide totals have reached 300,198 cases and 4,114 deaths, up from 298,249 cases Friday. The new case total includes 13,167 cases that are listed as probable.

Previous case and death counts are revised daily by the state DOH.

King County continues to report the state’s highest counts for total cases (75,433), hospitalizations (4,720), deaths (1,203) and vaccine doses distributed (145,286).

Pierce County reported 240 new COVID-19 cases Sunday. The county’s totals are now at 31,526 cases and 379 deaths since the first confirmed case was reported in March.

Spokane County (31,930 cases, 438 deaths) and Snohomish County (26,925 cases, 470 deaths) have each reported more than 400 deaths, while Yakima County has reported 23,690 cases and 360 deaths.

Each of the state’s 39 counties have reported positive cases and all but three have reported more than 100. Only two counties have not reported a virus-related death.

More than 4.3 million tests have been administered in the state since the pandemic began.

The state had distributed 391,195 doses of vaccine as of Saturday, with its current seven-day average at 17,618. The state’s average goal is 45,000.

Jon Manley contributed to this report.