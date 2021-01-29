Thurston County reports 87 more COVID-19 cases Friday

Thurston County reported 87 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 6,384 since March. The tally for the week so far is 199.

No new deaths were announced, leaving the total at 62. The last death was reported Jan. 19.

The best news in Friday’s data is the rate of positive COVID-19 tests: In the past week, the rate has been 7.7 percent, which is down from nearly 10 percent two weeks ago. However, the number of tests given continues to rise, and hit more than 121,000 in the week ending Jan. 27.

Of the county’s total cases, 332 patients were hospitalized at some point in their illness, and 5,018 are considered recovered or recovering.

Data shows that of the 545,000 doses of vaccine given so far in Washington, just 15,640 were administered in Thurston County.

In the region

▪ Pierce County on Friday announced 221 new cases and seven more deaths. The county has reported 32,606 cases and 398 deaths total.

▪ Grays Harbor County reported 2,924 confirmed and probable cases as of Friday with 32 deaths.

▪ Lewis County reported 28 cases on Friday for a total of 2,892 cases and 36 deaths.

▪ Mason County reported five new cases on Friday for a total of 1,577 with 20 deaths.

▪ Pacific County reported a total of 688 cases with nine deaths as of Wednesday.

Around the state, nation and world

The state Department of Health has reported 309,801 confirmed and probable cases and 4,285 deaths as of Friday.

In the U.S., more than 25.9 million cases had been reported as of Friday with more than 436,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, 102 million cases had been reported and more than 2.2 million people had died as of Friday, the data show.