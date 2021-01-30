Thurston County reports 24 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

Thurston County reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 6,408 since March. The tally for the week so far is 223.

No new deaths were announced, leaving the total at 62. The last death was reported Jan. 19.

The best news in Saturday’s data is the rate of positive COVID-19 tests: In the past week, the rate has been 7.4 percent, which is down from nearly 10 percent two weeks ago. However, the number of tests given continues to rise, and hit more than 121,000 in the week ending Jan. 27.

Of the county’s total cases, 332 patients were hospitalized at some point in their illness, and 5,018 are considered recovered or recovering.

Data shows that of the 545,000 doses of vaccine given so far in Washington, just 15,640 were administered in Thurston County.

IN THE REGION

▪ Pierce County on Saturday announced 204 new cases and no additional deaths. The county has reported 32,810 cases and 398 deaths total.