Washington state reports 1,796 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

The Washington State Department of Health on Saturday reported 1,796 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The department is no longer reporting deaths on weekends.

Pierce County reported 204 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. Pierce County had a total of 398 deaths likely caused by COVID-19 as of Saturday, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are at 311,597 cases and 4,285 deaths, up from 309,801 cases on Friday. The case total includes 14,084 cases listed as probable. DOH revises previous case and death counts daily.

King County continues to have the highest numbers in Washington, with 78,010 cases and 1,242 deaths. Snohomish County has 27,744 cases and 489 deaths. Yakima County has 24,381 cases and 368 deaths. Pierce County has 33,995 cases.

All counties in Washington have cases.