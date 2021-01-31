Want a vaccine? State has reopened registrations for its 4 mass vaccination sites

You can now register for appointments for this coming week at the four mass vaccine sites the state set up in Spokane, Ridgefield, Wenatchee and Kennewick.

Last week, the first week the sites were open, more than 10,000 people got their COVID-19 vaccines. Here are the numbers:

2,509 in Spokane

3,060 in Ridgefield

1,550 in Wenatchee

3,817 in Kennewick

To make an appointment for this week, you must first confirm you’re eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine under Phase 1A or 1B-1 using the Phase Finder tool. Phase Finder does not make you an appointment. Once confirmed through Phase Finder, you can make an appointment at one of the mass vaccination sites listed below. Hours and registration information are different for each location.

Spokane

Registration opens at 5 p.m. Monday. If you are able, make an appointment online. If you need assistance, call 509-444-8200.

Location: Spokane Arena, 720 W. Mallon Ave., Spokane

Hours: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Ridgefield

Registration opened at noon Sunday. About 800 appointments will be available each day. If you are able, make an appointment online. If you need assistance, call the COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-525-0127, then press #. Language assistance is available.

Location: Clark County Fairgrounds, 17402 NE Delfel Road, Ridgefield

Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Wenatchee

Registration opens noon Sunday. At least 700 appointments will be available each day. If you are able, make an appointment online. If you need assistance, call the COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-525-0127, then press #. Language assistance is available.

Location: Town Toyota Center, 1300 Walla Walla Ave., Wenatchee

Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

Kennewick

Registration is open. Roughly 800 appointments are available each day. If you are able, make an appointment online. If you need assistance, call the COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-525-0127, then press #. Language assistance is available.

Location: Benton County Fairgrounds, 1500 S. Oak St., Kennewick

Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday

For more information, go to the DOH website.