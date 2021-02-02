Coronavirus updates: Registration open for 2 drive-thru vaccination events in Pierce County

This page includes coronavirus developments around Washington state for Tuesday, Feb. 2.

Registration open for next round of drive-thru vaccine clinics in Pierce County

Updated 9 a.m.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announced Monday that two new COVID-19 drive-thru vaccination clinics will open this week.

Only those in Phase 1A and Tier 1 of Phase 1B who live or work in Pierce County are eligible to register.

Registration opened at 9 a.m. Tuesday for events at Franklin Pierce High School in Tacoma and the Washington State Fairgrounds in Puyallup, according to the health department’s Twitter account.

The Franklin Pierce site will be open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday, and the health department said its goal is to immunize 1,000 people.

Registration can be completed through an online form.

The second event at the fairgrounds will run from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, with a goal to immunize 2,500.

Registration for that site can also be completed through an online form.

“You must register for an appointment,” the health department wrote on Twitter. “Arrive no more than 10 minutes before your scheduled time.”

The department will provide updates when spots are full and plans to announce dates and locations for more events soon.

“Appointments will fill quickly,” the department wrote Monday on Twitter. “We know you’re eager to get vaccinated, but in the meantime please don’t reach out to us or any site you think might host an event.

“Reach out to family members who don’t have Internet access — and qualify for a vaccine — to help them register.”

The department said last week, for its events in Lakewood, Puyallup and Gig Harbor, it saw “the kind of web traffic you might expect for ticket sales to a major concert.”

“Our website usually doesn’t get that much traffic,” the department wrote. “We believe it caused a glitch with the link, but we’ve fixed it.”

State reports 851 new cases, 33 deaths

Updated 9 a.m.

The Washington State Department of Health reported 851 new cases of COVID-19 and 33 additional deaths Monday.

The state no longer reports updated case counts on Sundays and deaths are no longer reported on weekends.

Statewide case totals have reached 313,335 cases and 4,318 deaths, up from 312,484 cases Saturday and 4,285 deaths Friday. The new case total includes 14,237 cases that are listed as probable.

Previous case and death counts are revised daily by the state DOH.

King County continues to report the highest numbers in the state in total cases (78,389), hospitalizations (4,848), deaths (1,252) and vaccine doses given (259,845).

Pierce County reported 120 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths Monday. The county’s totals are now at 33,133 cases and 400 deaths since the first confirmed case was reported in March.

Spokane County (33,477 cases, 469 deaths) and Snohomish County (27,866 cases, 490 deaths) have each reported more than 400 deaths, while Yakima County has reported 24,566 cases and 368 deaths.

Each of the state’s 39 counties have reported positive cases and all but two have reported more than 100. Only two counties have not reported a virus-related death.

More than 4.5 million tests have been administered in the state since the pandemic began.

The state had distributed 728,636 doses of vaccine as of Saturday, with its current seven-day average at 28,115. The state’s average daily goal is 45,000.

Debbie Cockrell and Craig Sailor contributed to this report.