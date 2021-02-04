What has COVID-19 meant to you? Event series will help people grieve, share stories

Puyallup Tribal member Robert Satiacum Jr. will lead a community healing ritual at noon Saturday (Feb. 6) at Percival Landing in Olympia. The event is one of several in a series hosted by Interfaith Works called “Our Shared Journey.” Courtesy

The Olympia-based nonprofit Interfaith Works, a coalition of more than 30 faith communities, is set to host a series of events, beginning Saturday, to help people grieve, share stories and engage in reflection about the pandemic.

More than 6,400 people in Thurston County have contracted the virus and 63 people have died since the county began tracking the virus in early March.

The idea for the series came after Corey Passons, the interfaith relations program manager, had a discussion with a former board member about the pandemic in December.

The board member was “feeling the weight of it all,” he said, and wondered whether something could be done for the community. The result is a week-long series “Our Shared Journey.”

Here are the upcoming events:

Feb. 6: Puyallup Tribal member Robert Satiacum Jr. will lead a community healing ritual at noon at Percival Landing in Olympia. The gathering will feature local performers and activists. People will share stories about how COVID-19 has affected them, and will speak to the disproportionate, adverse effects the pandemic has had on communities of color. More details can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/events/2873751259564017/

Feb. 9: Local nonprofit Wild Grief will lead a nature-based workshop on processing grief from 3-5 p.m. The online event will be facilitated by Karen Kirsch, a somatic movement therapist. It is a free event, although registration is required. To register, go to https://wildgrief.org/events/2021/1/28/our-shared-journey-griefwalk.

Feb. 10: The day will be dedicated to gathering stories from the community about the losses, surprises and lessons learned from the pandemic. Those who are interested in sharing a personal story can do so through the Interfaith Works website under Our Shared Journey. The submissions will posted on the website’s blog, and with permission, on the nonprofit’s Facebook page, Passons said.

Feb. 11: The Concerned Clergy of Olympia, including Rabbi Seth Goldstein of Temple Beth Hatfiloh, will offer an online, interfaith service of healing and remembrance at 7 p.m. This event will feature shared liturgies, music and reflection. The event is open to the public and will be broadcast on the Interfaith Works Facebook page.