Watch Live: Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee’s update on Legislature, COVID-19 at 2:30

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has scheduled a virtual news conference Thursday, Feb. 4, at 2:30 p.m. to talk about the 2021 legislative session and the state’s COVID-19 response.

Planning to join the governor Thursday afternoon are Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah; Michele Roberts, assistant secretary of health; and Nick Streuli, the governor’s executive director of external affairs.

The press conference will be streamed live by TVW.