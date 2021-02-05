Thurston County adds 48 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose by 48 on Friday, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.

Friday’s cases bring the total to 6,586. Of those, 5,018 people are considered recovered and recovering, while 334 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness (including two in the past week), and 63 have died.

The percent of positive tests over the past week is 6.3%.

The county is reporting eight outbreaks

In the region

▪ Pierce County on Thursday confirmed 131 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths. The county now has reported a total of 33,644 cases and 411 deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County has reported 3,052 confirmed and probable cases as of Wednesday with 37 deaths.

▪ Lewis County announced 20 COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the county’s total to 3,019. No additional deaths were reported, so the death total remains at 37.

▪ Mason County reported nine new cases and two new deaths on Friday for a total of 1,623 cases with 22 deaths.

▪ Pacific County reported 671 confirmed and probable cases with eight deaths as of Wednesday.

Around the state, nation and world

The state Department of Health had reported 317,878 confirmed and probable cases and 4,416 deaths as of Friday.

In the U.S., 26.7 million cases had been reported as of Friday with more than 459,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, 105.3 million cases had been reported and 2.3 million people had died as of Friday, the data show.