Thurston reports 48 new COVID-19 cases Friday as rate continues to fall

Thurston County reported 48 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, but no new deaths, data from Thurston County Public Health & Social Services show.

So far this week, 120 new cases have been reported.

The new cases bring the total number of cases to 6,586 in Thurston County since March. Of that total, 5,018 patients are considered recovered or recovering; 334 people have been hospitalized at some point in their illness; and 63 have died.

The county is dealing with outbreaks in eight congregate care settings; there have been 48 such outbreaks since March.

The rate of positive test results is down to 6.3 percent, after rising to nearly 10 percent in January.

The county’s current case rate per 100,000 population over the past two weeks is 229.9, according to state Department of Health statistics. The goal is 25, but the rate is down significantly from a month ago.

The state also reports that 25,653 doses of vaccine have been administered in Thurston County. The state reports more than 1 million doses have been delivered to the state as a whole, and 834,000 doses have been administered.

In the region

▪ Pierce County on Friday reported 131 new COVID-19 cases, and three new deaths: a woman in her 70s from Tacoma; a man in his 30s from Tacoma; and a man in his 80s from Tacoma. The county has reported a total of 33,644 cases and 411 deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County is reporting a total of 3,052 cases with 37 deaths.

▪ Lewis County Public Health & Social Services reported 20 additional COVID-19 cases on Friday. The total number of Lewis County residents diagnosed with COVID-19 is now 3,018; the death total remains at 37.

▪ Mason County reported nine new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing its total to 1,623 cases with 22 deaths.

▪ Pacific County is reporting a total of 671 cases with eight deaths.

In the state, nation and world

The state Department of Health had reported 319,371 confirmed and probable cases and 4,449 deaths as of Friday.

In the U.S., 26.8 million COVID-19 cases had been reported as of Friday with more than 459,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, 105.3 million cases had been reported and 2.3 million people had died as of Friday, the data show.