Confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose by 15 on Saturday, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.

Saturday’s cases bring the total to 6,601. Of those, 5,018 people are considered recovered and recovering, while 334 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness (including two in the past week), and 63 have died.

The percent of positive tests over the past week is 6.3%.