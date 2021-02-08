Thurston County adds 34 COVID-19 cases Monday

A banner on the side of the Best Buy store in Kennewick near the curbside pickup area reminds customers of the requirement of wearing facing coverings during the coronavirus pandemic. Tri-City Herald

Thurston County added 34 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, according to the county Department of Public Health and Social Services.

That brings the total number of cases to 6,670. Of those, the county considers 5,018 people to be recovered or recovering, while 335 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness (including one in the past week), and 63 have died.

The percent of tests that come back positive over the past week is 6.3%, and the county is reporting nine outbreaks.

In the region

▪ Pierce County on Saturday confirmed 119 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths. The county now has reported a total of 33,975 cases and 414 deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County has reported 3,074 confirmed and probable cases and 40 deaths as of Monday.

▪ Lewis County Public Health & Social Services announced 40 COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the county’s total to 3,058. No additional deaths were reported, so the death total remains at 37.

▪ Mason County reported seven new cases on Monday for a total of 1,630 cases with 22 deaths.

▪ Pacific County reported six new cases Sunday for a total of 686 confirmed and probable cases with eight deaths.

In the state, nation and world

The state Department of Health had reported 323,214 confirmed and probable cases and 4,451 deaths as of Monday morning.

In the U.S., 27 million cases had been reported as of Monday with more than 464,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, 106.4 million cases have been reported and 2.3 million people have died as of Monday, the data show.