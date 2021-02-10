Double masks may offer extra protection against coronavirus infection, CDC study says

This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as 2019-nCoV, the coronavirus virus that causes COVID-19. TNS

Wearing two masks — a cloth mask over a surgical mask — as well as modifying a surgical mask by knotting its ear loops reduced a healthy person’s risk of catching coronavirus by more than 95%, according to a new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study.

This is the first laboratory study from the CDC that tested the effectiveness of double masking and other creative alterations amid discussions to update public health messaging on appropriate face coverings as at least three more contagious coronavirus strains spread in the U.S.

Although the study’s findings suggest that double or tightly secured masks significantly reduce coronavirus exposure risk, the CDC says its study may not represent infection control in real-world settings outside the lab. The agency also warns face mask modifications may not apply to children, whose faces are smaller, or men with facial hair.

“The data in this report underscore the finding that good fit can increase overall mask efficiency. Multiple simple ways to improve fit have been demonstrated to be effective. Continued innovative efforts to improve the fit of cloth and medical procedure masks to enhance their performance merit attention,” the CDC said in its report released Wednesday.

“Until vaccine-induced population immunity is achieved, universal masking is a highly effective means to slow the spread of SARS-CoV-2 when combined with other protective measures, such as physical distancing, avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces, and good hand hygiene,” the agency added.

White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci has previously mentioned that layering two masks “just makes common sense” in terms of adding more protection against infection. But during a COVID-19 briefing last week, Fauci said the CDC was waiting for scientific evidence before making a recommendation.