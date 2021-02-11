5 regions move to Phase 2, $87 million more in rental and business relief coming

Five more regions of the state will move to Phase 2 of Washington’s “Healthy Washington – Roadmap to Recovery” plan Monday, Feb. 15, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday.

The two regions already in Phase 2 will stay there, leaving just one of the state’s eight regions still in Phase 1, the south central region that includes the Tri Cities, Yakima and Walla Walla.

The governor also announced $87 million more will go to rental and business assistance from the state’s Disaster Response Account, as the state awaits more federal aid.

Washington state’s state of reopening

The East, North, North Central, Northwest, and Southwest regions will all advance to Phase 2 Monday, according to the governor’s office.

That means gyms and restaurants will be able to reopen indoor activity at 25% capacity in all but the South Central region, which includes Kittitas, Yakima, Benton, Franklin, Walla Walla, and Columbia counties.

Other restrictions loosen with a move to Phase 2, too. Indoor gatherings are banned under Phase 1, for example, but in Phase 2 regions they’re allowed with up to five people from outside a household and a limit of two households.

The Healthy Washington plan divides the state into eight regions. Washington Governor's Office Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

The Puget Sound and West regions, which are made up of King, Pierce, Thurston, Grays Harbor, Lewis, Snohomish, and Pacific counties, have been in Phase 2 of reopening since Feb. 1. That move happened after Inslee made changes to the state’s reopening plan that made it easier for regions to advance.

Under the revised plan, regions need to meet three of four targets set by the state to move to Phase 2. Whether regions should move phases is evaluated every two weeks.

The target metrics are:

A 10% decline in case rates per 100,000 population over the last 14 days compared to the prior two weeks;

A 10% decline in two-week COVID-19 hospital admission rate per 100,000 population;

Average seven-day intensive care unit (ICU) occupancy rate below 90%; and

A test positivity rate below 10%.

The North, Northwest, Puget Sound, and West regions met all four target metrics, according to data shared Thursday. The East, North Central, and Southwest regions met all but the test positivity rate target.

The South Central region will stay in Phase 1 because it failed to meet the test positivity target and it fell short of the hospital admissions target, the data show.

There was no third phase for regions to strive toward.

The governor has faced pressure to ease economic restrictions on a wider scale and criticism regarding his region-based reopening plan.

A bill sponsored by Senate Minority Leader John Braun of Centralia and moderate Democrat Sen. Mark Mullet of Issaquah, among others, would immediately move all regions to Phase 2. That bill had a public hearing that attracted more than 1,600 people who signed up to participate remotely, but hasn’t moved out of committee.

Three Democratic state lawmakers from the Olympic peninsula released a critical statement regarding Inslee’s plan in late January, saying it relies on inconsistent metrics and that the regional approach was “overly broad” and unfair to some counties.

Inslee has said he respects the critiques, The Seattle Times reported, and defended the plan. The regional approach is based largely on healthcare resources.

More relief for businesses and renters

Inslee is authorizing the state Department of Commerce to distribute $43.5 million in rental assistance and the same amount in business assistance from the state’s Disaster Response Account, according to Inslee’s office.

The funds are “meant to build on the state’s previous commitments while we wait for additional federal aid expected to become available in the spring,” an email from a spokesperson reads.

The state Legislature has passed a bill that allocates $2.2 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funding. That bill includes $325 million specifically for an emergency rental and utility assistance program and $240 million for Working Washington grants for small businesses. The governor could sign it as early as next week, according to Inslee’s office.

Over the course of the pandemic, Commerce has distributed $110 million to more than 30,000 households via rental assistance programs, according to the governor’s office, and $200 million toward business and nonprofit assistance.

This story is developing and will be updated.