Thurston County reports 30 new COVID-19 cases on Friday

Thurston County reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total for the week to 107 so far.

Since the pandemic began in March, the county has reported 6,777 cases of the virus. Of those, 6,075 patients have recovered or are recovering, 337 people have had to be hospitalized at some point in their illness, and 63 have died.

No new deaths have been reported since Jan. 31.

Over the past week, 5.8% of COVID-19 tests came back positive in Thurston County. Last month, that rate was close to 10%.

State officials report 31,753 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Thurston County.

In the region

▪ Pierce County on Friday reported 213 new COVID-19 cases and four new deaths: a man in his 80s from the Gig Harbor area; a woman in her 80s from University Place; a man in his 70s from Tacoma; and a woman in her 80s from Puyallup. The county now has reported a total of 34,548 cases and 429 deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County has added 24 cases of COVID-19 and one death since Wednesday, bringing its total to 3,200 confirmed and probable cases and 41 deaths as of Friday.

▪ Lewis County Public Health & Social Services reported 10 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to 3,109. No additional deaths were reported, so the death toll remains at 42.

▪ Mason County reported four new cases on Thursday for a total of 1,640 cases with 22 deaths.

▪ Pacific County reported a total of 689 confirmed and probable cases with eight deaths on Wednesday.

In the state, nation and world

The state Department of Health had reported 326,159 confirmed and probable cases and 4,633 deaths as of Thursday.

In the U.S., 27.5 million cases had been reported as of Friday with more than 480,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, more than 108 million cases had been reported and 2.38 million people had died as of Friday, the data show.