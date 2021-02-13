Thurston County reports 18 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

Thurston County reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. That brings the total for the week to 125 cases.

The county’s total number of confirmed cases is 6,795.

Of the total cases, 337 have been hospitalized at some point, and 6,075 are recovering or have recovered. 63 people have died. No new deaths have been reported by the county since Jan. 31.

5.7 percent of tests in the past week came back positive in Thurston County. That figure was about 10 percent in January.

The new cases were three females between the ages of 10 and 19, two men and two women in their 20s, four women and one man in their 30s, two women and one man in their 40s, two men in their 50s, and a woman in her 60s.

In the region Saturday

▪ Pierce County reported 214 new cases Friday, bringing its totals to 34,548 cases and 429 deaths.

▪ Mason County reported four new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing its total to 1,644 cases with 22 deaths.

▪ Lewis County Public Health & Social Services reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the county’s total to 3,109. No additional deaths were reported. The death toll is at 42.

▪ As of Friday Grays Harbor County has added 24 cases of COVID-19 and one death since Wednesday, bringing its total to 3,200 confirmed and probable cases and 41 deaths.

Across the state, nation and world

Washington state reported 1,123 new cases and 42 deaths Friday. The state totals are 327,167 cases and 4,675 deaths.

Johns Hopkins University data as of Saturday showed 27,544,036 cases and 483,648 deaths have been reported in the U.S. The data showed 108,428,619 cases and 2,389,860 deaths have been reported globally.