Transmission slows as Thurston sees first week with less than 200 COVID-19 cases

Thurston County reported 44 more cases of COVID-19 on Monday, according to the Public Health and Social Services Department.

Those cases are from Sunday, making last week’s total 191 cases. That’s the lowest weekly count and the first sub-200 count since the first week of November, when the county recorded 189 cases.

Of the 6,861 total cases, the county considers 6,388 people to be recovered or recovering, while 337 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness (including two in the past week), and 63 have died (though none in the past week).

The county is reporting eight outbreaks and 5.7 percent of tests have come back positive in the past week.

In the region

▪ Pierce County reported 214 new cases Friday, bringing its totals to 34,548 cases and 429 deaths.

▪ As of Friday Grays Harbor County has added 24 cases of COVID-19 and one death since Wednesday, bringing its total to 3,200 confirmed and probable cases and 41 deaths.

▪ Lewis County Public Health & Social Services reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the county’s total to 3,109. No additional deaths were reported. The death toll is at 42.

▪ Mason County reported four new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing its total to 1,644 cases with 22 deaths.

▪ Pacific County has reported a total of 689 confirmed and probable cases with eight deaths.

In the state, nation and world

The state Department of Health has reported 328,047 confirmed and probable cases and 4,675 deaths as of Saturday.

In the U.S., 27.7 million cases had been reported as of Monday with more than 486,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, more than 109 million cases had been reported and 2.4 million people had died as of Monday, the data show.