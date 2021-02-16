New COVID-19 testing site opens at Capital Mall this week

Bellingham-based Northwest Laboratory will open a drive-through COVID-19 testing site at Capital Mall this Friday, the business announced.

The new site will set up in the parking lot next to JC Penney.

“Our organization has worked closely with the communities across Washington state since this pandemic began, providing laboratory analysis for multiple community testing programs,” said Jennifer Bull, chief operating officer at Northwest Pathology, the parent company of Northwest Laboratory, in a statement.

The site will operate 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 12:30-3:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. It will be able to test as many as 500 patients per day. The site does not require a medical provider’s referral and will accept both insured and uninsured patients.

Patients can schedule an appointment for COVID-19 testing at www.testdirectly.com.

Northwest Laboratory staff also offer assistance over the phone for people who speak languages other than English or who lack internet access. For assistance scheduling a COVID-19 test, call 360-543-6904 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.