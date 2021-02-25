Still no Phase 3, but Washington Gov. Inslee says no regions will backslide in reopening

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Thursday announced a pause on regions moving backward in the state’s “Healthy Washington — Roadmap to Recovery” plan, meaning the entire state will remain in Phase 2 of the two-phase plan for now.

He did not share news of any potential future phases.

The state Department of Health won’t compile updated regional metrics this week, according to Inslee’s office, but the office wasn’t aware of any regions at risk of sliding backward even without the pause.

Inslee announced the decision at a virtual news conference Thursday afternoon. It was prompted by progress the state is making as it overcomes a “third wave” of the pandemic, according to Governor’s Office spokesman Mike Faulk.

Cases down, variant worries

State data show the number of new cases of COVID-19 in Washington state have been trending downward for the last several weeks, along with hospitalizations and deaths related to the disease.

Meanwhile, efforts to vaccinate residents have continued. As of Feb. 22, state data showed more than 1.4 million doses had been administered in the state. However, state health officials have also expressed concern about variants of the disease.

The B.1.351 variant first identified in South Africa was detected in King County this week, and 39 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant strain first identified in the United Kingdom had been found in the state as of Tuesday, according to the Department of Health.

“COVID-19 is threatening us in new ways, and we need to rise to the challenge,” said Dr. Jeff Duchin, health officer for Public Heath – Seattle & King County, in a press release. “The B.1.1.7 variant can spread more readily and B.1.351 viruses might reduce vaccine effectiveness. For these reasons we need to continue to do all we can to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and push our case rates as low as possible.”

There’s not a specific timeline for the pause in backsliding, Faulk wrote in an email to McClatchy.

“We do not think COVID activity will suddenly trend upward, but we’re also being cautious by not rolling out plans for future phases yet either,” he wrote. “We’ll take some time to measure COVID activity and follow the success of vaccinations.”

‘Roadmap to Recovery’

The two-phase reopening plan went into effect Jan. 11 with all eight regions of the state starting in Phase 1. Two regions moved to Phase 2 in late January, when a change to the plan made it easier for regions to advance, and the entire state joined those regions Feb. 14.

Entering Phase 2 comes with looser restrictions, such as the introduction of indoor dining at a maximum of 25 percent capacity.

According to the reopening plan, phases may be added to the plan as the state’s COVID-19 response changes and vaccines are distributed.

Top Republican lawmakers in the Washington state Senate and House of Representatives requested in a Feb. 11 letter that the governor give a clear definition of Phase 3, which so far has not happened. Leaders in the Republican caucuses addressed the topic at a media availability Thursday morning.

“We should’ve had Phase 3 details weeks ago,” Senate Minority Leader John Braun of Centralia said. “I mean, people are wondering. You can’t go out in the general public and talk to anybody without them asking, ‘What’s the next step? How do we get there?’”

The waiting and lack of certainty is creating anxiety for business owners, said Rep. Mary Dye of Pomeroy. As for what a Phase 3 should look like, Braun said he’d like to see a minimum of 50 percent capacity at restaurants, but he’d be comfortable opening completely and informing people of risks.

House Minority Leader J.T. Wilcox said he hopes Inslee is consulting the business community and the public in designing phases.

“What you get from that, I think, is a meeting of the minds: How can you create the maximum amount of economic activity and do it in the safest possible way? And I am 100% sure that the business community doesn’t know everything there is to know about safety, and the public safety community doesn’t know everything there is to know about business and economic activity,” Wilcox said.

The Healthy Washington plan divides the state into eight regions. Washington Governor's Office Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

This story is developing and will be updated.