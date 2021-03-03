Thurston, Providence announce clinic for those due for 2nd doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Thurston County will host an appointment-only second-dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic this Saturday at the Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey.

It is only open to residents who received their first dose at the RAC on Feb. 6 and have scheduled an appointment, the county’s news release read.

The clinic is being hosted in partnership with Providence Health and Services of Southwest Washington, according to the news release from Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.

“PHSS and Providence are not able to accept additional requests for appointments for this clinic and will not be administering first doses,” the release read. “PHSS and Providence are asking residents not to attend unless they have a previously scheduled appointment with an email confirmation from Providence.”

Eligible patients should have received an email to sign up for their second dose, according to the release. PHSS is advising patients to check their spam or junk folder if they have not seen the email.

Those who can’t find the email but received a shot on Feb. 6 can email SWPMGCOVIDVaccineTeam@providence.org or call 1-855-776-4362 option 1 for help scheduling an appointment, the release says.

Anyone who did not attend the Feb. 6 clinic at the RAC but has already received their first dose should contact the health care provider that administered their first dose to schedule their second, according to the release.

On Tuesday, department director Schelli Slaughter announced a separate drive-up vaccine clinic planned for Friday at the Thurston County Fairgrounds.

This clinic will be open to those currently eligible in Phase 1B Tier 1: People 65 and older, those 50 and older living in multigenerational households, and educators and licensed child workers.

The state added the latter group to the current phase on Tuesday, following a directive from President Joe Biden.

Appointments for the Friday clinic are expected to open by the end of the day Wednesday and can be scheduled through the state’s FindYourPhaseWA.org website, Slaughter said. However, she added 20% of doses at the Friday clinic will be reserved for people who require special help via phone.

People without internet access can call the Department of Health vaccine hotline at 888-856-5816 or the Thurston County public health line at 360-867-2610 for information on vaccine availability.

“Due to the high call volume, DOH and PHSS are experiencing, please be patient if you are unable to receive immediate assistance,” the release read. “If you have access to email or internet, please use those methods for scheduling appointments before calling DOH or PHSS.”