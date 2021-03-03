Here’s where eligible Thurston County residents can get a COVID-19 vaccine this week

Two appointment-only vaccine clinics for Thurston County residents will happen later this week.

A drive-thru clinic planned for Friday at the Thurston County Fairgrounds will offer 1,000 first doses, according to a news release from Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.

The clinic is open to those currently eligible in Phase 1B Tier 1, which includes people 65 and older, those 50 and older living in multigenerational households, and K-12 educators and licensed child workers.

The state added the latter group to the current phase on Tuesday, following a directive from President Joe Biden.

A recent increase in vaccine allotments allowed the county to set up this clinic, said department director Schelli Slaughter during a county board of commissioners meeting on Tuesday.

Appointments for the Friday clinic opened Wednesday afternoon via the PHSS coronavirus website, according to a news release. Slaughter said 20% of doses at the Friday clinic will be reserved for people who require special help via phone.

People without internet access can call the Department of Health vaccine hotline at 888-856-5816 or the Thurston County public health line at 360-867-2610 for information on vaccine availability.

A separate second-dose clinic is planned for Saturday at the Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey.

This clinic, organized in partnership with Providence Health and Services of Southwest Washington, is only open to residents who received their first dose at the RAC on Feb. 6 and have scheduled an appointment, according to a county news release.

“PHSS and Providence are not able to accept additional requests for appointments for this clinic and will not be administering first doses,” the release read. “PHSS and Providence are asking residents not to attend unless they have a previously scheduled appointment with an email confirmation from Providence.”

Eligible patients should have received an email to sign up for their second dose, according to the release. PHSS is advising patients to check their spam or junk folder if they have not seen the email.

Those who can’t find the email but received a shot on Feb. 6 can email SWPMGCOVIDVaccineTeam@providence.org or call 1-855-776-4362 option 1 for help scheduling an appointment, the release says.

Anyone who did not attend the Feb. 6 clinic at the RAC but has already received their first dose should contact the health care provider that administered their first dose to schedule their second, according to the release.

At least 50,082 vaccine doses have been given in Thurston County despite recent shortages, Slaughter said Tuesday. She added 12.7% of county residents have received at least one dose and nearly 7% have been fully vaccinated.

In the next week, healthcare providers and pharmacies in the Thurston County region are expecting 4,780 first doses and 2,300 second doses, she said.