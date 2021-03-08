Thurston adds 10 COVID cases Monday

Boardwalk resident Francis Swank, who turned 100 this week, celebrated by getting her COVID-19 vaccination on Thursday at the downtown Olympia apartments. The clinic was staffed by members of the Washington Army and Air National Guard. “When we discovered she was celebrating her 100th birthday on nearly the same day as our residents getting their vaccinations, we decided to celebrate both momentous events with one big party,” said Cyndi Pugh, community manager at Boardwalk. sbloom@theolympian.com

Thurston County reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

Those cases bring last week’s total to 127, marking the lowest weekly total since mid-October.

Of the overall total, 6,794 people have recovered or are recovering, 342 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness, including two in the past week, and 71 have died, including four in the past week, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.

The county is still reporting four COVID-19 outbreaks at area congregate care settings; 49 such outbreaks have been reported to date.

In the past week, 2.7 percent of COVID-19 tests in Thurston County have come back positive, county data shows.

As of Monday, 55,703 vaccinations had been administered in the county, according to state data.

In the region

▪ Pierce County reported 54 new COVID-19 cases and one new death on Monday. In all, the county has reported 36,979 cases and 474 deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County added 14 new cases on Monday. To date, the county has reported 3,404 confirmed and probable cases and 49 deaths.

▪ Lewis County Public Health & Social Services has reported 3,266 cases and 50 deaths.

▪ Mason County reported seven new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing is total to 1,713 cases with 23 deaths.

▪ Pacific County has reported 749 positive cases with 10 deaths as of Saturday, according to its website.

In the state, nation and world

The state Department of Health had reported a total of 344,532 new cases and 5,041 deaths as of Monday morning.

In the U.S., more than 29 million cases had been reported as of Monday with more than 525,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, 117 million cases had been reported and nearly 2.6 million people had died as of Monday.