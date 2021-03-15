Thurston County ends week with 124 COVID cases

Thurston County Public Health officials reported 15 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total to 124 for the week of March 8-14.

That brings the total number of cases to 7,507. Of those, 6,794 people are considered to be recovered or recovering, 343 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness (including one in the past week), and 72 have died (including one in the past week).

One new COVID-19 outbreak was reported on Monday, bringing the total to five. As of March 8, the most recent county report identified four of those facilities: three are nursing homes and one is an adult family home.

The percent of positive tests is 2.6% over the past week, according to county data.

IN THE REGION

▪ Pierce County reported 67 new COVID-19 cases and 10 new deaths Monday. In all, the county has reported 37,558 cases and 491 deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County reported 3,443 confirmed and probable cases and 53 deaths as of Friday.

▪ Lewis County has reported 3,318 cases and 50 deaths as of Monday.

▪ Mason County reported 15 new COVID-19 case Monday, bringing its total to 1,748 cases with 27 deaths.

▪ Pacific County has reported 800 positive cases with 10 deaths as of Wednesday, according to a Pacific County emergency management agency news release.

IN THE STATE, NATION AND WORLD

The state Department of Health has reported a total of 349,425 cases and 5,123 deaths.

In the U.S., more than 29.4 million cases have been reported as of Sunday with more than 536,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, more than 120 million cases have been reported and more than 2.65 million people have died as of Sunday.